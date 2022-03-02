German court rules: CEO to be held personally liable for data privacy violations

Mar 022022
March 2, 2022 Breaches, Court, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Christoph Werkmeister reports:
In a recent German case, a court decided that a CEO was personally liable for a data privacy breach after they hired a detective to investigate possible criminal acts by the plaintiff. Given the potential risks, this case raises a number of issues for companies and their boards to consider.
This is one of a number of recent cases in Europe where the courts have dealt with the question about what is necessary for damages to be awarded under article 82 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Read more at Freshfields.com
h/t, @clarinette02