Joe Cadillic sends this along concise write-up from Matthew Casey at KJZZ:

GAO reports shortcomings in federal law enforcement on privacy and civil liberties

The first says a Homeland Security intelligence office that shares sensitive data with police and others has not done audits to make sure employees accessing the info have permission.

The second says a number of federal law enforcement agencies use facial recognition technology, but don’t have a correlating policy to protect civil rights and liberties.

And the last report says Homeland Security needs to do much more to protect the privacy of those whose info eventually goes into a delayed-and-over-budget system expected to store biometrics for hundreds of millions of people.