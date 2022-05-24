FTC Calls for Research Presentations for PrivacyCon 2022

The Federal Trade Commission today called for research presentations on a wide range of privacy and data security topics such as commercial surveillance and automated decision making for its annual PrivacyCon event, which will take place virtually on November 1, 2022.

PrivacyCon 2022 will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security. As part of this event, the FTC is seeking empirical research and demonstrations, including rigorous economic analyses, on such topics as:

Algorithmic bias and ensuring fairness in the use of algorithms;

Commercial surveillance including workplace monitoring, surveillance advertising, and biometric surveillance;

Potential new remedies and approaches to improve privacy and security practices such as the deletion of algorithms or other products developed using data illegally collected from consumers; and

Children’s and teen’s privacy risks, harms, and vulnerabilities, particularly those presented by emerging technologies.

More details on other topics and information on how to submit presentations can be found in the Call for Presentations. The deadline for submitting a presentation for PrivacyCon is July 29, 2022.

The event is free, open to the public, and will be webcast on the FTC’s website at www.ftc.gov. The agenda will be posted to the event page prior to the event.

Source: FTC