From China to Brazil, Here’s How AI Is Regulated around the World

Sep 042023
September 4, 2023 Artificial Intelligence, Laws
Mikhail Klimentov reports:
… Last week, the Pew Research Center released a survey in which a majority of Americans – 52 percent – said they feel more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence, including worries about personal privacy and human control over the new technologies.
The proliferation this year of generative AI models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Bing, all of which are available to the public, brought artificial intelligence to the forefront. Now, governments from China to Brazil to Israel are also trying to figure out how to harness AI’s transformative power, while reining in its worst excesses and drafting rules for its use in everyday life.
Read more at The Japan News.