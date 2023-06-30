French Govt. Wants to Inject Domain Blocking Lists Directly Into Web Browsers

From TorrentFreak:
A coordinated effort to associate online piracy with malware, identity theft and banking fraud, is well underway. As a result, legislation beyond copyright infringement is likely to play a key role in tackling piracy moving forward. The French government’s current plan for tackling online harms envisions state-operated domain blocking lists being injected directly into web browsers to prevent fraud. It’s a well-intentioned move but will not stop there.
Read more at TorrentFreak.
Update: Valéry RieB-Marchive of LeMagit contacted me after this was posted to say that their reporting was somewhat misleading. I asked him for another source or reference and he suggested that perhaps some of the best commentary on the topic of what the French are considering is this post by Vinton Cerf: Concerns over DNS Blocking.