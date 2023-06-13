Florida Passes “Digital Bill of Rights”

Jason C. Gavejian and Amanda A. Simpson of Jackson Lewis write:

On June 6, 2023, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 2262, legislation intended to create a “Digital Bill of Rights” for Floridians. While Florida’s new law provides similar privacy rights to consumers as other states’ comprehensive privacy laws passed in recent months, the law is narrower in the businesses that are regulated.

Generally, the requirements of the law take effect on July 1, 2024, with certain sections taking effect sooner.

Covered Businesses

The new legislation applies to businesses that collect consumers’ personal information, make in excess of $1 billion in gross revenues, and meet one of the following thresholds:

Derive 50% or more of its global annual revenues from providing targeted advertising or the sale of ads online; or

Operate a consumer smart speaker and voice command component service with an integrated virtual assistant connected to cloud computing service that uses hands-free verbal activation.

Consumer Rights

Like many of the comprehensive privacy laws passed in recent months, the new law provides Florida consumers the right to:

Access their personal information;

Delete or correct personal information; and,

Opt out of the sale or sharing of their personal information.

In addition to these rights, the law adds biometric data and geolocation information to the definition of personal data, for purposes of protecting consumers.