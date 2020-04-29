Federal judge OKs Baltimore aerial surveillance program to proceed

Apr 292020
Sara Merken report:
A federal judge in Maryland has cleared the way for the Baltimore police department to go ahead with an aerial surveillance pilot program.
U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett in Baltimore on Friday denied a bid by local activists backed by the American Civil Liberties Union for a preliminary injunction that sought to prevent the Baltimore Police Department from operating the six-month pilot program aimed at combating crime.
