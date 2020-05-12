Federal Court Says Every Drug Dog In Utah Is Unreliable

Tim Cushing writes:

…. This case, via FourthAmendment.com, is an amazing anomaly. Not only did the court choose to hear from experts on drug dog training and handling, it actually went so far as to call into question the reliability of every drug dog in the state.

The suppression order [PDF] contains a subheading rarely seen in federal court decisions:

A. The court has serious concerns about Tank’s training and reliability.

Tank is Officer Moore’s drug dog. Officer Moore handled the training in accordance with Utah’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) guidelines. Unfortunately, those guidelines do nothing to prevent officers from turning drug dogs into subservient partners with a desire to please and a willingness to respond to handler cues.