Fact Sheet on the FTC’s Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Rulemaking

Sep 112022
September 11, 2022 Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
From the FTC:
Commercial surveillance is the business of collecting, analyzing, and profiting from information about people. Technologies essential to everyday life also enable near constant surveillance of people’s private lives. The volume of data collected exposes people to identity thieves and hackers. Mass surveillance has heightened the risks and stakes of errors, deception, manipulation, and other abuses. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is asking the public to weigh in on whether new rules are needed to protect people’s privacy and information in the commercial surveillance economy.
Access the full fact sheet below.
via Joe CadillicCommercial Surveillance and Data Security Rulemaking Fact Sheet_1