Europol report finds metaverse police presence key to public engagement

The Europol Innovation Lab has published its second report under its Observatory function, entitled ‘Policing in the metaverse: what law enforcement needs to know’. The report, based on in-depth consultations with law enforcement experts, industry and academia, provides a detailed overview of the potential for criminal activities within the metaverse, alongside the opportunities and best practices of building police presence online.
Europol Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle:
I believe it is important for police to anticipate changes to the reality in which they have to provide safety and security. The metaverse will bring about new ways of interacting and whole new virtual worlds to live in, potentially transforming our lives, just as the internet has done in the last three decades. As our discussions at the European Police Chiefs Convention this year demonstrated, this report from the Europol Innovation Lab will undoubtedly help law enforcement agencies to begin to grasp this new world, in order to adapt and prepare for policing in the metaverse.
Recommendations for tackling criminal uses within the metaverse
What (safety) measures do we require metaverse service providers to implement, and what tools should law enforcement be given to police the metaverse? To be a serious partner in these discussions, the law enforcement community will have to build an understanding of the relevant technologies and what is needed to effectively protect (and investigate) in the metaverse. The report provides several suggestions on first steps for building this experience, as well as further positive examples of how law enforcement agencies are innovating in this field. Monitoring and experiencing the metaverse and related technologies, learning what is happening as well as engaging with the companies creating it, will be essential in understanding and shaping policing in the non-physical world.
Download the report Policing in the Metaverse: what law enforcement needs to know.
Source: Europol
