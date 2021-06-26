Europe’s Data Law Is Broken, Departing Privacy Chief Warns

Stephanie Bodoni reports:

The European Union’s “GDPR” privacy law suffers from “massive flaws” and endless infighting, according to one of the bloc’s top regulators.

The General Data Protection Regulation — put in motion with great fanfare three years ago — promised multibillion-euro fines for global companies and faster action to solve 21st century problems. But in reality, it’s sparked clashes between watchdogs and delays to probes, said Johannes Caspar, who’s about to step down as head of the Hamburg data protection commission after 12 years.

