EU Trying to Bring in ‘Mass Surveillance’ with Proposed Chat Control Law – MEP

Breitbart reports:

A senior MEP within the European Parliament has accused the EU of trying to bring in “mass surveillance” with a new law controlling private online chats.

Dr Nicolaus Fest MEP, the leader of the populist Alternative für Deutschland party within the European Parliament, has accused the European Union of trying to implement a regime of “mass surveillance” with a law that would mandate that private chats be monitored online.

Championed by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the proposed measure would oblige Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to proactively detect, report and remove illegal materials, as well as actively monitor private messaging sent by users, encrypted or otherwise.

While the proposals have been billed as laudably tackling the serious problem of child abuse, widespread monitoring of private conversations between European citizens comes with obvious consequences.