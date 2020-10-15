EPIC Analysis: Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Record on Privacy

From EPIC.org:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has a mixed record on Fourth Amendment and Article III standing issues but an alarming view of the federal statute that protects consumers from robocalls, according to an EPIC analysis of Judge Barrett’s past writings. Barrett—a judge on the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals—has twice ruled that evidence should be excluded from a criminal case because police had violated the Fourth Amendment: once because officers stopped a car on an unreliable tip and once because officers did not obtain valid consent to search an apartment. But Judge Barrett also stated that the exclusionary rule is “strictly limited,” refusing to suppress evidence collected through a warrantless border search of traveler’s cell phone and obtained on the basis of an overbroad warrant.