Egypt Issues New Data Protection Law

Ghada El Ehwany and Kellie Blyth of Baker Mckenzie write:

After several years of debate, the Egyptian government has introduced the

Republic’s first standalone data protection law, which aims to regulate and

protect citizens’ data online. On 15 July 2020, Resolution No. 151 of 2020 (the

Law) (available in Arabic here) was published in the Official Gazette. The

provisions under the new Law are modeled on the EU General Data Protection

Regulation (GDPR) and the Law adopts similar concepts and definitions. It is

hoped that the new Law will help Egypt attract foreign investment by increasing

consumer confidence in electronic data processing and setting clear parameters

for companies looking to capitalise on the growth of the digital economy.

The Law will enter into force three months from when it was published in the

Official Gazette (namely, on 15 October 2020).