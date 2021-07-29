EDPB Publishes Guidelines on Codes of Conduct for Data Transfers

Jul 292021
Kristof Van Quathem & Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:
On July 7, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) published draft guidelines on codes of conduct for personal data transfers for consultation. These guidelines complement the EDPB’s earlier guidelines on codes of conduct and monitoring bodies. Interested parties have until October 1, 2021 to respond to the consultation.
The guidelines focus on the requirements for a code of conduct to be approved as a legal mechanism for transferring personal data outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”) to third countries that do not provide an adequate level of data protection.
Read more on InsidePrivacy.