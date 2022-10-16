“Don’t spy on a privacy lab” (and other career advice for university provosts)

Oct 162022
October 16, 2022 Surveillance, U.S., Workplace, Youth & Schools
Cory Doctorow writes:
This is a wild and hopeful story: grad students at Northeastern successfully pushed back against invasive digital surveillance in their workplace, through solidarity, fearlessness, and the bright light of publicity. It’s a tale of hand-to-hand, victorious combat with the “shitty technology adoption curve.”
What’s the “shitty tech adoption curve?” It’s the process by which oppressive technologies are normalized and spread. If you want to do something awful with tech – say, spy on people with a camera 24/7 – you need to start with the people who have the least social capital, the people whose objections are easily silenced or overridden.
Read more at Pluralistic.net.
h/t, Joe Cadillic