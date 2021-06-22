DOJ Asks DC Court To Compel Decryption Of Device Seized In A Capitol Raid Case

Jun 222021
June 22, 2021 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Tim Cushing writes:
The DOJ is testing some waters it may not want to be troubling, not with hundreds of prosecutions stemming from the January 6 Capitol raid on the docket. It has asked the DC court to compel a defendant to decrypt his laptop so the FBI can search it for evidence. (h/t Marcy Wheeler)
The government is seeking an All Writs Act order [PDF] forcing the alleged device owner to unlock the device using either his face or his passcode.
Read more on TechDirt.