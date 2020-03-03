Doctors now have automatic access to Vermonters’ health records

Katie Jickling reports:

On March 1, thousands of Vermonters’ medical records became available to doctors, even for patients who have not given consent for their records to be shared.

The new sharing policy went into place Sunday for records on the statewide health information exchange, a database run by Vermont Information Technology Leaders.

Previously, Vermonters had to give consent for doctors to access their lab tests or medical history on the exchange, which stores the health records of all patients in the state.