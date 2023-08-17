‘Digidogs’ are the latest in crime-fighting technology. Privacy advocates are terrified.

Joe Anuto recently reported:
On a Harlem street this summer, New Yorkers caught a glimpse of the future.
Strutting between a logjam of NYPD vehicles blocking an intersection was one of the NYPD’s newest recruits: a robotic canine called Digidog that was emblazoned with the department’s blue and white colors and outfitted with a number of high-tech accessories.
[…]
Privacy advocates are worried.
“More departments are using more tools that can collect even more data for less money,” said Albert Fox Cahn, head of the New York City-based watchdog group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project. “I’m terrified about the idea that we’ll start seeing decades of work to collect massive databases about the public being paired with increasingly invasive AI models to try to determine who and who isn’t a threat.”
Read more at Politico.
h/t, Joe Cadillic