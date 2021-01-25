DC residents get visits from FBI as agents track cell phones that pinged near the Capitol

Joe Cadillic sends me an “I told you this would happen” message as Bruce Leshan reports:
If you were anywhere near the Capitol on Jan. 6, you may be getting a knock on your door from the FBI.
A D.C. woman said an agent visited her neighbor and called her, telling them investigators were tracking people whose cell phones connected to wi-fi or pinged cell phone towers near the Capitol during the riots.
“They don’t call first, they just come to your house,” Bree Stevens, a legal investigator who lives near Capitol Hill, said.
Stevens said an FBI agent told her they were reaching out to every single person whose cell phone put them near the Capitol during the riots.
But it’s how they got the information that is concerning as this is an extremely broad sweep/surveillance operation:
“Extremely creepy, because he explained that they have everyone’s phone number from pinging off the cell phone towers, and they know basically exactly where you were, within the vicinity of the Capitol,” Stevens said. “And they can actually pinpoint on Google Maps exactly where you were standing. Like, he knew where I was standing on the sidewalk, like specifically, based on my cell phone ping.”
