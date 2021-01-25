DC residents get visits from FBI as agents track cell phones that pinged near the Capitol

Joe Cadillic sends me an “I told you this would happen” message as Bruce Leshan reports:

If you were anywhere near the Capitol on Jan. 6, you may be getting a knock on your door from the FBI.

A D.C. woman said an agent visited her neighbor and called her, telling them investigators were tracking people whose cell phones connected to wi-fi or pinged cell phone towers near the Capitol during the riots.

“They don’t call first, they just come to your house,” Bree Stevens, a legal investigator who lives near Capitol Hill, said.

Stevens said an FBI agent told her they were reaching out to every single person whose cell phone put them near the Capitol during the riots.