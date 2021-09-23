Customs & Border Protection ordered to disclose social media surveillance rules

Sep 232021
 
 September 23, 2021  Posted by  Court, Govt, Online, Surveillance, U.S.

Nicholas Iovino reports:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot withhold information on its rules for authorizing agents to use fake identities and nongovernment accounts to spy on social media users, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Government lawyers had argued that disclosing the information would reveal sensitive law enforcement techniques that could help criminals elude justice.

Read more on Courthouse News.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

