CPRA countdown: Changes to the definition of “personal information”

Jan 292021
 
 January 29, 2021  Posted by  Laws, U.S.

James Denvil and Arielle Brown of Hogan Lovell write:

Get ready for the changing scope of “personal information.” The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) amends the definition of “personal information” set forth in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by introducing a new category of “sensitive personal information” and expanding the carve out for publicly available information.  Understanding these changes is a crucial first step in adapting a compliance program for the CPRA.

Read more on Engage  about the changes that are coming into effect on January 1, 2023.

