Court: Walmart had duty to track down man who used false name to obtain prescription and left without getting it
Jan 302023
January 30, 2023 Business, Court, Healthcare
Daniel Fisher reports:
AKRON, Ohio – A man who was prescribed antibiotics after crushing his finger but never picked them up from Walmart can sue the retailer for failing to track him down and make sure he received the drugs before the damaged finger led to a devastating infection and the loss of both legs, an Ohio appeals court ruled.
The court rejected Walmart’s argument it had no duty to the worker, who obtained the prescription under a false name and wasn’t in the company’s customer database.
