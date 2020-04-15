Could Unjust Enrichment Be a New Weapon in Privacy Enforcement?

Alaina Lancaster reports:

In a case over Facebook’s alleged use of plug-ins to catalog users’ browsing histories in order to sell that data, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that plaintiffs have standing to sue over an alleged infringement of privacy rights covered in the Wiretap Act, Stored Communications Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act.

But what might be more interesting is the court finding the plaintiffs also have standing to sue the tech giant for unjust enrichment. Bernard Chao, a law professor at University of Denver Sturm College of Law, said he’s noticed lawyers often drop their unjust enrichment argument shortly after raising it. That could change after this decision.