Cops Are Using Facial Recognition Technology More Than Previously Revealed

Apr 102021
 
 April 10, 2021  Posted by  Business, Surveillance, U.S.

J. D. Tuccille writes:

Clearview AI carved out a market niche for itself as a provider of facial recognition tools for law enforcement agencies that find the technology challenging to implement on their own. The company’s plug-and-play surveillance capability entices government users with free trial periods and a database of billions of faces scraped without permission from social media. According to a new report, the technology has been used by more agencies than previously disclosed, sometimes without authorization. The report may not be complete, since many police departments belong to networks for sharing resources.

Read more on Reason.

