Colorado Legislature Passes Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bill

June 10, 2021
Libbie Canter, Lindsey Tonsager, Jayne Ponder, and Madeline Salinas of Covington & Burling write:
Colorado is poised to join the growing number of states enacting a comprehensive privacy law. On Monday, June 7, both houses of the legislature passed the Colorado Privacy Act. The bill will now be sent to the Governor for approval. The Colorado Privacy Act:
- provides consumers with a right to opt-out of processing of personal data concerning the consumer for purposes of targeted advertising, the sale of personal data, or profiling;
- creates consumer rights of access, correction, deletion, and data portability (subject to certain exceptions);
- restricts controllers from processing personal data for purposes that are not reasonably necessary to or compatible with the specified purposes for which the personal data are processed, without the consumer’s consent;
- imposes a duty of care to secure personal data; and
- requires affirmative consent prior to processing sensitive data about the consumer.
Read more on InsidePrivacy. The Governor is expected to sign the bill.