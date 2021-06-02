Colorado Lawmakers Advance Data Privacy Legislation

Saja Hindi reports:

Social media ads sometimes seem to know a little too much about you — where you shop, the products you buy or what websites you’ve been frequenting.

Big tech companies store this information about consumers, and it’s long been fueling a debate about how to balance data privacy with letting businesses cater to their customers.

Colorado lawmakers decided to tackle the issue again this year with SB21-190, which unanimously passed the Senate last week. If it makes it to Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado would be the third state to pass a data privacy law, following California and Virginia.