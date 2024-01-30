CNN Targeted In Massive CIPA Case Involving A NEW Theory Under Section 638.51

[This CIPA is the California Invasion of Privacy Act, not the Children’s Internet Protection Act]

Puja J. Amin of Troutman Amin, LLP writes:

CNN is now facing a massive CIPA class action for violating CIPA Section 638.51 by allegedly installing “Trackers” on its website. In Lesh v. Cable News Network, Inc, filed in the Superior Court of the State of California by Bursor & Fisher, plaintiff accuses the multinational news network of installing 3 tracking software to invade users’ privacy and track their browsing habits in violation of Section 638.51.

More on that in a bit…

As CIPAworld readers know, we predicted the 2023 privacy litigation trends for you.

We warned you of the risky CIPA Chat Box cases.

We broke the news on the evolution of CIPA Web Session recording cases.

We notified you of major CIPA class action lawsuits against some of the world’s largest brands facing millions of dollars in potential exposure.

Now – we are reporting on a lesser-known facet of CIPA – but one that might be even more dangerous for companies using new Internet technologies.

This new focus for plaintiff’s attorneys appears to rely on the theory that website analytic tools are “pen register” or “trap and trace” devices under CIPA §638.51. These allegations also come with a massive $5,000 per violation penalty.