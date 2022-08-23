Cleveland State student wins federal lawsuit against university on breach of Fourth Amendment

Alec Sapolin reports:

A U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test.

The ruling appears to be the first in the nation to state the Fourth Amendment protects students from ‘unreasonable video searches of their homes before taking a remote test’, according to a press release from civil rights attorney Matthew Besser.

Cleveland State student Aaron Ogletree was subjected to a ‘warrantless room scan’ prior to a chemistry exam in February 2021, which prompted Ogletree to sue the university, the release said.