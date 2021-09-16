Class action lawsuits filed under Washington State laws

Two potential class action lawsuits filed under the Washington Privacy Act caught my eye.

Ford Motor Co. Accused of Violating Privacy Law by Storing Drivers Private Conversations and Releasing Them to Cops and a Private Company

Anne Bradley-Smith reports:

Ford Motor Company uses its infotainment system to secretly download and store drivers’ private text conversations, and then turns them over to law enforcement and the private company Berla, a new class action lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit was filed in Washington on Sept. 10 by lead plaintiffs Mark Jones and Michael McKee, who allege the company violated the Washington Privacy Act. The act, they say in the suit, forbids any entity in the state of Washington from intercepting or pre-recording any private communication without first obtaining consent of all the participants in the communication.

The Ford Illegal Recording Class Action Lawsuit is Jones, et al., v. Ford Motor Company, Case No. 3:21-cv-05666 in the U.S. State of Washington Thurston County Superior Court.

Read more on Top Class Actions, keeping in mind that lawsuits or complaints are just unexamined and unproven claims at this point.

Amazon sued over Sidewalk automatically connecting to networks

Christine Heath reports:

A couple have filed a class action lawsuit against Amazon. Mary and Matthew Street filed a federal complaint on July 8 in the Western District of Washington against Amazon for violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act and unjust enrichment. According to the complaint, Amazon manufactured, marketed, and sold the Echo and Ring devices. Embedded within Sidewalk Devices is a technology that enables those Sidewalk Devices to connect to other Echo and Ring devices nearby through their Bluetooth connections, creating a new, shared network.

Read more on Legal Newsline, keeping in mind that lawsuits or complaints are just unexamined and unproven claims at this point.