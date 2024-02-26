CIPL Publishes Discussion Paper on Data Protection Assessment Requirements Under U.S. State Privacy Laws

From Hunton Andrews Kurth:
On February 8, 2024, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (“CIPL”) published a discussion paper on Comparison of U.S. State Privacy Laws: Data Protection Assessments. The paper analyzes the data protection assessment requirements set forth in an ever-growing number of comprehensive U.S. state privacy laws. The paper represents the first deliverable of CIPL’s ongoing project on U.S. state privacy laws, in which CIPL is collaborating with its member organizations to identify areas of alignment and divergence between state privacy laws. The paper also examines the compliance challenges organizations face as a result of the divergences and provides recommendations to state law and policymakers who may be considering changes to existing laws or the introduction of new ones.
