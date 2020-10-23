China Releases First Draft of Personal Information Protection Law

Covington & Burling have published a client advisory that will be of interest to many readers. It begins:

On October 21, 2020, the National People’s Congress (“NPC”), China’s top legislative body,

released its first draft of the Personal Information Protection Law (the “Draft Law”) for public

comment (official Chinese version available here). The period for public comment ends on

November 19, 2020 and comments can be submitted through NPC’s official website.

As the country’s first comprehensive law in the area of personal information protection, the Draft

Law aims to “protect the rights and interests of individuals,” “regulate personal information

processing activities,” “safeguard the lawful and orderly flow of data,” and “facilitate reasonable

use of personal information” (Art. 1).

Although bearing a resemblance to the European Union’s (“EU”) General Data Protection

Regulation (“GDPR”) and other recent privacy legislation in major jurisdictions in some

important areas, the Draft Law introduces a number of provisions that are consistent with recent

trends in other Chinese laws in the areas of data and technology, such as the draft Data

Security Law and the newly enacted Export Control Law. These include, for example, rules

establishing extraterritoriality of the Draft Law and a “black list” that would restrict or prohibit

listed foreign organizations from receiving personal information from China.