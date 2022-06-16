Changing Landscape of State Privacy Laws

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP writes:
State-level momentum to enact data privacy laws is at an all-time high as the internet and new technologies continue to raise privacy questions. Family businesses of all sizes rely on technology and may be regulated by state data privacy laws. Below, we provide a brief overview of the comprehensive privacy laws across the United States. These laws focus on comprehensive approaches to governing the collection and use of personal data. Industry-specific or narrowly scoped legislations are not included. We also briefly discuss the status of proposed privacy legislation in Oregon and Washington.
Five states—California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut—have enacted comprehensive data privacy laws.
