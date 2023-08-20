Cellebrite asks cops to keep its phone hacking tech ‘hush hush’

Aug 202023
August 20, 2023 Business, Surveillance
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports:
For years, cops and other government authorities all over the world have been using phone hacking technology provided by Cellebrite to unlock phones and obtain the data within. And the company has been keen on keeping the use of its technology “hush hush.”
As part of the deal with government agencies, Cellebrite asks users to keep its tech — and the fact that they used it — secret, TechCrunch has learned.
Read more at TechCrunch.