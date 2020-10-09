CBP expands facial recognition program to international travelers at San Francisco and San Jose airports
Oct 092020
October 9, 2020 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Kyle Wiggers reports:
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week announced the expansion of its Simplified Arrival program, which uses facial recognition to verify the identity of airline travelers arriving in the U.S. According to a press release, Simplified Arrival is now in use at San Francisco International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport following recent installations in Detroit and Houston.
Read more on VentureBeat. And see also 400 Facial Recognition Gates In A Single Airport: The Terrifying Future of Air Travel.
h/t, Joe Cadillic