Capitol Siege Prosecutors Lose Bid for Deloitte Help With Data

Jul 172021
Bernie Pazanowski reports:
Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP is barred from helping federal prosecutors and other government staff sort and organize the huge volumes of electronic data and other evidence it has collected from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a federal court in Washington said Friday.
The investigation into the events has generated massive amounts of evidence—the most in American history, according to the government. The evidence ranges from video footage of the attack on the Capitol to social media posts to cell tower data, it said.
