California’s strict child-data bill would limit Big Tech data collection

Feb 172022
 
 February 17, 2022

Madhumita Murgia and Hannah Murphy report:

California lawmakers plan to introduce a new bill to protect children’s data online this Thursday, mirroring the UK’s recently introduced children’s code, as part of growing momentum globally for stricter regulation on Big Tech.

The California age-appropriate design-code bill will require many of the world’s biggest tech platforms headquartered in the state—such as social media group Meta and Google’s YouTubeto limit the amount of data they collect from young users and the location tracking of children in the state.

Read more at Ars Technica.

