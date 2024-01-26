California Privacy Protection Agency Launches New Website with Privacy Rights Resources

Kathryn M. Rattigan of Robinson & Cole LLP writes:

Last week, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) launched a new website dedicated to providing resources to California residents about their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The purpose of this new website is to serve as a central resource for residents to understand their rights and the actions that they can take related to a variety of privacy issues.

One of the website’s features includes information on a resident’s rights under the CCPA and how to submit a complaint against a business. On the flip side, it also includes resources for businesses to understand their obligations under the CCPA.

Other resources include guidance on what to do if you are a victim of a data breach, identity theft, financial privacy, children’s privacy, and civil rights violations.