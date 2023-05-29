Britain to Crack Down on Unauthorised AI Data Collection

May 292023
Michael Edgar reports:
In the aftermath of Rishi Sunak’s sit down with leaders from Open-AI, DeepMind, and Google, Britain announces new measures to crack down on unauthorised gathering of personal data from Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies.
Companies utilising generative AI technology have been informed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) that they remain bound by data protection laws in the UK.
Consequently, they are required to obtain consent or provide evidence of a legitimate interest when collecting personal information.
Read more at Digit News.