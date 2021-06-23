Brave launches its privacy-focused no-tracking search engine

Jun 232021
June 23, 2021 Business, Online, Surveillance
Lawrence Abrams reports:
Today, Brave launched their non-tracking privacy-centric search engine to bring another alternative to finding the information you want on the web without giving up your data.
Brave Search is being launched first in Beta so that users can test the new search engine while Brave continues to refine its features. Users who wish to test the latest search engine can try it in any existing browser, and it is the new default search engine for Brave Browser.
Read more on BleepingComputer.