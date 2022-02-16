Bloomberg loses UK court case on suspect’s right to privacy

Jane Croft reports:

Bloomberg has lost a privacy case at the UK’s highest court, which ruled on Wednesday that suspects in a criminal investigation have the right not to be named by media organisations until charges are brought. In a ruling that will have far-reaching implications for the British media, the Supreme Court found that Bloomberg had breached the privacy rights of a suspect who was the subject of a criminal investigation, by naming him in an article.

So what happens if the non-UK press names the individual? Will the individual be able to get the report de-indexed by Google in the UK? And won’t it be too late anyway once their name gets out?

We have seen inter-nation differences before — as when Germany prohibited publication of the names of murderers who had served their time and who had new identities — but this is a different issue: whether someone just suspected of a crime has a right to privacy. So for now, we know they do have more rights in the U.K. than in the U.S., where we may see reports of individuals being suspected or investigated but they have not yet been charged.