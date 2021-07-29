Biden Gives “Five Eyes” What It Always Wanted: Access To Everyone’s Social Media

Jul 292021
July 29, 2021 Business, Govt, Online, Surveillance
Joe Cadillic writes:
For years, Americans have largely ignored corporate social media surveillance. But all of that is about to change, thanks to President Biden.No one has taken the White House’s plan to turn Big Tech into a quasi-Five Eyes censorship program seriously despite repeated warnings from journalists and news websites.
Journalist Caitlin Johnstone warned, the White House is pushing for Facebook and Microsoft to censor any social media stories the Feds don’t like.
Read more on MassPrivateI.