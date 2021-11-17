Bad Santa: Amazon, Facebook top Mozilla’s naughty list of privacy-crushing gifts

Jonathan Greig reports:

Mozilla has released the latest edition of its *Privacy Not Included shopping guide, aiming to provide holiday buyers with a concrete list of how the most popular items handle privacy issues.

Mozilla researchers spent over 950 hours examining 151 popular connected gifts, identifying 47 that had what they called “problematic privacy practices.” The worst, according to Mozilla, include Facebook Portal, Amazon Echo NordicTrack Treadmill and other workout tools.

Read more on ZDNet.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

