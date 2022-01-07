Background Reports Protected by Section 230–Dennis v. MyLife

Eric Goldman writes:
Plaintiffs sued MyLife for selling background reports about them and furnishing “public reputation scores.” MyLife aggregates its data from third-party sources, but the plaintiffs “seek to hold Defendant liable for packaging and re-publishing this information on its website without their permission.”
Article III Standing. The plaintiffs have standing because “both Plaintiffs have pleaded a concrete harm under a disclosure theory, as they allege that MyLife disseminated private and/or inaccurate information about them to third parties through their website.”
Section 230. The case fails due to Section 230.
Case citation: Dennis v. MyLife.com, Inc., 2021 WL 6049830 (D.N.J. Dec. 20, 2021)