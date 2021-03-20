Autonomous Vehicles Will Automatically Stop For Police, Roll Down Their Windows And Unlock Their Doors
Joe Cadillic writes:
The National Institute of Justice, the RAND Corporation and the Police Executive Research Forum want to give law enforcement real-time access to autonomous vehicles.Last month, this so-called expert panel identified 17 high-priority law enforcement needs for autonomous vehicles. And as you can imagine some of them are very disturbing.
