Austrian DPA has option to fine Google up to €6 billion

May 062021
 
 May 6, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Featured News, Laws, Non-U.S.

From noyb.eu:
blockquote>

Google continues to send data from EU websites to the US – despite two Court of Justice rulings. Austrian Data Protection Authority could fine Google up to €6 billion.

Last summer, the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled – already for the second time – that US surveillance laws generally make the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US illegal. Google continues to ignore this decision and now argues before the Austrian DSB (PDF) that it may continue to transfer data on millions of visitors of EU websites to the US – in blatant contradiction to the GDPR. The Austrian data protection authority (DSB) now has the option to fine Google up to €6 billion under the GDPR.

Read more on noyb.eu.

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.