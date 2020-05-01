AU: ‘Publisher’ Google ordered to pay $40k in damages for defaming Melbourne lawyer after court ruling

Updated: This is the type of opinion that I thought we might only see from an EU court, but apparently it is not the first time this has happened in Australia.

Karen Percy reports:

Google has been ordered to pay $40,000 in damages to a Melbourne lawyer after a Supreme Court of Victoria ruling found the internet giant was a publisher, and had defamed the man.

George Defteros has successfully sued Google over web searches that brought up his name in relation to associations with Victoria’s gangland figures.

In today’s ruling, Justice Melinda Richards has determined that Google was a publisher, despite denials by the company.