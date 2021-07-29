As Facial Recognition Technology Surges, Organizations Face Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns, and Fraud
Joseph J. Lazzarotti, Jason C. Gavejian, and Maya Atrakchi of JacksonLewis write:
Facial recognition technology has become increasingly popular in recent years in the employment and consumer space (e.g. employee access, passport check-in systems, payments on smartphones), and in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the need arose to screen persons entering a facility for symptoms of the virus, including temperature, thermal cameras, kiosks, and other devices with embedded with facial recognition capabilities were put into use. However, many have objected to the use of this technology in its current form, citing problems with the accuracy of the technology, and now, more alarmingly, there is growing concern that “Faces are the Next Target for Fraudsters” as summarized by a recently article in the Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”).
