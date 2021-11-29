As critics warn of genetic ‘surveillance’, RCMP explores use of DNA matching in criminal probes

Catharine Tunney reports:

… While law enforcement’s use of genetic genealogy has been credited with advancing and solving cold cases, it’s also raising ethical questions about how police are taking advantage of the at-home DNA testing trend.

“There have been some pretty big wins with this technology, but the downsides are pretty big as well,” said Brenda McPhail, director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s privacy, surveillance and technology program.

Read more on CBC.

