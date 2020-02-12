Arizona House of Representatives Proposes New Privacy Law

Kevin Heaphy of Ryley Carlock & Applewhite writes:

Last week, the Arizona House of Representatives proposed HB 2729, a new privacy law. HB 2729 is more narrow than the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in several ways, and has a few kinks to be ironed out. However, it shows that Arizona, like many states, has an interest in passing privacy legislation in 2020. Let’s take a closer look at HB 2729.

[…]

Similar to other privacy laws, HB 2729 would not apply to controllers collecting several specific categories of data, such as employment data, data subject to HIPAA, and data collected pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). HB 2729 also would not apply to state or local go